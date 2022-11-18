Senegal striker Sadio Mane ruled out of FIFA World Cup with shin injury

Mane suffered the injury while playing for Bayern during a Bundesliga match.

Sadio Mane of Senegal has been dropped from the country's squad after losing his race to be fit for the 2022 World Cup, the country's football association announced on Thursday.

Mane finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting last month, trailing only Karim Benzema, and the 30-year-old Bayern Munich forward will be sadly missed by the African champions.

Mane scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout victory over Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final, and he repeated the feat against the same opponents to qualify Teranga for the World Cup.

Mane suffered a shin injury while playing for Bayern earlier this month, but he was named to the World Cup squad in the hopes of regaining fitness.

Senegal, however, announced on Thursday that the former Liverpool star will not be able to compete.

"Unfortunately, today's (Thursday) MRI shows us that the improvement is not as favorable as we imagined and unfortunately we have to withdraw Sadio from the World Cup," said team doctor, Manuel Afonso in a video on the official Senegal Twitter account.

Senegal will take on the Dutch in their opening match on 21st November.

