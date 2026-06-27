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Senegal become first African team to score five goals in a World Cup match: Check previous scoring records

Senegal have rewritten the record books with a historic attacking display, becoming the first team from the continent to achieve the feat on football's biggest stage.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 07:47 AM IST

Senegal become first African team to score five goals in a World Cup match: Check previous scoring records
Senegal registered a convincing 5-0 win over Iraq. (Pic Credits: Instagram/footballsenegal)
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Senegal scripted history with their third and final group stage match when they decimated Iraq by 5-0 in Toronto on Friday (local time), also ending their opponents' chances of advancing to the next round. With this emphatic win, Senegal also became the first-ever African side to score five goals in a FIFA World Cup match. Yes, you read it right! It was a must-win game for both teams, where they needed to win the game by a sizeable margin to stay alive and book a berth for the qualification for the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, Ismaila Sarr also became the first Senegal player to both score and provide an assist in a FIFA World Cup game and also became the highest goalscorer for his country in World Cup history with four goals.

Not only this, Pape Gueye and Illiman Ndiaye also scored and provided an assist for the team, marking it the first time three players from the same team achieved this feat in a World Cup match since 2014 when Germany defeated Brazil by 7-1.

It didn't stop here; Ndiaye also became the first-ever player in FIFA World Cup history to come in as a substitute and score a goal, assist on a goal, have five touches in the opposition box, and complete five dribbles.

Whats App Image 2026 06 27 at 7 16 22 AM

How can Senegal qualify for Round of 32?

Since Senegal have finished third in Group I with three points and a +1 goal difference after a 5-0 win over Iraq, they need to depend on the results of other games to qualify for the Round of 32.

For them to advance to the knockouts, Uruguay from Group H must not win against Spain (a draw or Spain win), and Iran must not beat Egypt (a draw or Egypt win). If both results occur, the third-placed teams from Group H and Group G will finish with 2 or 3 points, leaving them behind Senegal's superior goal difference of +1. It would then secure a berth for Senegal among the remaining eight spots for the next round.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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