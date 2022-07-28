Search icon
Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 racing at the end of the 2022 season

Four-time Formula One world champion and Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 racing at the end of the 2022 season
Sebastian Vettel

Vettel, the winner of four Formula One Drivers` World Championships, lies third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, with 53 victories, behind only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

"I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank. Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver - and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come," Vettel was quoted as saying by the official website of Aston Martin.

"I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future," he added.

"I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people. Everyone - Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics and the rest of the team - is ambitious, capable, expert, committed and friendly, and I wish them all well," he said.

"I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races."

Vettel said that it`s really difficult for him to take the decision about retirement. The 37-year-old German said that he wanted to spend more time with my family.

