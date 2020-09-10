Sebastian Vettel to race for Aston Martin in 2021 Formula One season

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the renamed Racing Point team, from 2021, the Canadian-owned outfit said on Thursday. The 33-year-old German replaces Mexican Sergio Perez, whose departure at the end of the 2020 season was announced on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I`m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," Vettel said in a team statement. "It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal said: "Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team.

"On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can`t think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level."