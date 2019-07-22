Headlines

Sports

Scott McTominay reveals 'key factor' to become a Manchester United player

The 22-year-old Scottish international also expressed his desire to become a box-to-box midfielder for the Red Devils.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 02:06 PM IST

Manchester United's midfielder Scott McTominay says he "backed himself" to claim his spot in the team as a midfielder. 


"Regardless of what other signings come in or who plays where, you have to back yourself to be a Man United player. That's one thing that I've done over the last two years, I've always backed myself," McTominay said.

The 22-year-old Scottish international also expressed his desire to become a box-to-box midfielder for the Red Devils. He also hoped of continuing his good run of form from last season, walking into new season.

"It's my ambition to be a regular No. 6, No. 8, a box-to-box player -- that's my main ambition. That's always been my goal. It's important that I really go for that now," he said.

"Obviously there is an opportunity there and you've got to take it with both hands. Last year I had some decent performances and it's important that I carry on from that," McTominay added.

Manchester United finished at sixth during the 2018-19 Premier League season. The Reds were also knocked out of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder claimed that the whole club has this undisputed desire to get back to winning ways again.

"That's the sole aim of the football club, to get it back to where we want to be. That's the top of the league and it's important we get there," he said.

Manchester United's 2019/20 Premier League campaign will kick-start against Chelsea FC on August 11, 2019. 

