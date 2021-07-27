Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker top score in Qualification stage 1 of 10m Air Pistol Mixed event

Pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker on Monday progressed to the Qualification stage 2 of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after registering a total score of 582 in the Qualification stage 1 at the Asaka Shooting - 10m Range.

Bhaker and Chaudhary finished at the first spot while the other Indian pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma however bowed out after finishing at the 17th spot.

Saurabh finished his first series of 10-shots with a total score of 92 while Manu Bhaker`s score after the first series read 97.

In the second series, Saurabh and Manu shot 100 and 94 respectively and they were all set to qualify for stage 2.

In the final series of Qualification Stage 1, the 19-year-old Saurabh shot 92 while Bhaker finished with a score of 95.

Talking about Abhishek and Yashaswini, the duo had a disappointing show and as a result, they failed to finish within the top eight. The top eight teams in Qualification stage 1 advanced to Qualification stage 2.

Also read Tokyo 2020: Manika Batra bows out of Olympics with a loss in Round 3

The top two in the Qualification stage 2 will contest for the gold medal, while the third and fourth-placed teams will contest for the bronze medal.