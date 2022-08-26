Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Satwiksairaj Reddy, Chirag Shetty assure India of first men's doubles medal at World Championships

Indian badminton pair Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty have confirmed India's first-ever medal in men's doubles category at World Championships.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

Satwiksairaj Reddy, Chirag Shetty assure India of first men's doubles medal at World Championships
Satwiksairaj Reddy, Chirag Shetty created history at BWF World Championships 2022

Indian badminton pair Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty, who claimed the gold medal for the nation in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham have created history once again. Satwiksairaj and Chirag have become the first ever Indian men's doubles pair to clinch a medal at the BWF World Championship. 

The Indian pair stunned world number 2 ranked Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinal stage on Friday. It was Reddy and Shetty's maiden medal at the World Championships. 

The Indian shuttlers who are currently ranked at number 7 in the BWF world rankings, toiled for an hour and 15 minutes to dump out the local favourites. 

READ| BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal loses to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the pre-quarterfinal round

Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the semifinals of the prestigious tournament after winning their quarterfinal clash against the defending champions 24-22 15-21 21-14. 

It was India's second World Championships medal in doubles with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming the first way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.

Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila's fine run came to an end after the Indian pair lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in their men's doubles quarterfinals.

READ| 'Good luck match ke liye..': Injured Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi catches up with Virat Kohli and team

The unseeded Indian combination, who had some sensational wins this week, lost 8-21 14-21 to the third-seeded Indonesian pair in less than 30 minutes, drawing curtains to its campaign.

The Indians had earlier defeated eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the second round.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.