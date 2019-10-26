Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, French Open 2019: Live streaming, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

With PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal exit in the quarterfinals, Indian double's duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have continued their winning run in the French Open.

They progressed to the semifinals with another stunning win after claiming their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August this year.

They had shocked World No 8 Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13 22-20 in a thrilling quarterfinal match that lasted 39 minutes.

The Indian pair will now take on either the Japanese fifth seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe or the third-seeded Chinese combination of Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen.

When and where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal:

Where and when is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal match being played?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal match will be played on October 26, 2019, at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France.

What time does Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal match begin?

While the French Open semifinal will begin from at 01:30 PM IST, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty match will not take place before 9.30 PM. It is the last match of the day.(The timings are subject to how long the preceding matches take to finish)

Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal live in India (TV channels)?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal live telecast will be on Star Sports network.

How and where to watch online Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal live streaming?

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open semifinal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website or even on Jio TV in India.