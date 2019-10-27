Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, French Open 2019 Final: Live streaming, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be facing top-seeded Indonesian duo of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in the summit clash on Sunday.

They reached their first ever World Tour Super 750 quarterfinal in Pairs in 2017, qualified for the semifinals last year and did even better this time around.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) tweeted, “The duo stamped the mark of CLASS as they countered the current WR6 pair with absolute grit and dominance to win the match 21-11 25-23 and enter the finals of the #FresnchOpenSuper750.” The Sports Authority of India (SAI) wished the pair luck ahead of the grand finale.

“TOPSAthlete men’s doubles duo @satwiksairaj -@Shettychirag04 beat world #6 Hiroyuki Endo-Yuko Watanabe 21-11,25-23 to reach final of #FrenchOpenSuper750. They will play #1 Marcus Gideon-Kevin Sukamuljo in the final later today. Best Wishes!#KheloIndia@KirenRijiju @DGSAI,” SAI tweeted.

When and where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open Final:

Where and when is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open Final match being played?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open Final match will be played on October 27, 2019, at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France.

The French Open Final of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty could be around 8:00 PM IST.

The French Open Final of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty could be around 8:00 PM IST.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open Final live telecast will be on Star Sports network.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open Final live telecast will be on Star Sports network.

How and where to watch online Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open Final live streaming?

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty French Open Final live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website or even on Jio TV in India.