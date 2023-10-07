Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag duo secures India's first-ever gold medal in badminton

Satwik and Chirag defeated Republic of Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in the men’s doubles final.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a historic milestone for India by securing the country's first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.





dynamic duo @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 has once again given us a moment that will go down in history.



With unparalleled teamwork, they have clinched the st ever Gold Medal in the Men Doubles Event.



— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

This remarkable victory solidifies their position as the upcoming World No. 1 in the sport. The dynamic duo displayed exceptional skill and determination as they triumphed over the Republic of Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in a thrilling 57-minute men's doubles final, with a final score of 21-18, 21-16.

