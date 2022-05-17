Massive controversy hits WWE! Sasha Banks and Naomi 'walk out' of RAW's main event

Sasha Banks, Naomi

Ahead of the WWE Monday Night RAW match, Sasha Banks and Naomi 'walked out' of Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, stating they were unhappy about not being respected as Women's Tag Team Champions.

Reportedly the duo walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

The pair along with Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were slated to take part in a six-pack challenge match which would decide the opponent for Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

WWE released a statement and stated that both wrestlers were unhappy, "When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out".

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract," the statement added.

Official WWE statement on Sasha Banks & Naomi https://t.co/TbehKPdAfD — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022

Not just that, Sasha Banks also went ahead and unfollowed a couple of WWE key accounts. According to wrestlinginc.com, she unfollowed the handles of WWE, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Bayley, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Women's Champion is following only 6 accounts now Naomi, John Cena, Tamina Snuka, her cousin Snoop Dogg, and two fan accounts.

As for the clash, the six-pack challenge was changed to a singles bout and was held between Lynch and Asuka which saw the latter winning and becoming the No 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship.