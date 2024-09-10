Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

HomeSports

Sports

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

For the team management, it is a choice between a younger man's (Sarfaraz) flamboyance and fearlessness and a seasoned campaigner who has been a Test captain and is part of the national set-up for a decade now.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sarfaraz Khan's fearless approach in the home series against England impressed one and all but KL Rahul's experience will give him the advantage when it comes to finalising the playing XI in India's season-opening Test series against Bangladesh starting September 19 in Chennai.

It is believed that the team management and the selection committee's full focus is on the tour of Australia in November-December and Rahul's experience of 50 Tests puts him in an advantageous position.

For the team management, it is a choice between a younger man's (Sarfaraz) flamboyance and fearlessness and a seasoned campaigner who has been a Test captain and is part of the national set-up for a decade now.

"For people on the outside, they don't understand how a team works and what are the systems in place. In his last three Test matches, KL scored a century in South Africa, one of the best Test knocks in recent times and 86 at Hyderabad in the last Test he played before injury.

"He was not dropped but got injured. So, he is fit and available, scored a fifty in Duleep, got match time and he will start," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Sarfaraz, a domestic giant, had a very impressive debut with twin half-centuries on debut against England at Rajkot and another half ton against the same opposition at Dharamsala, showing his precise footwork and improvisation against both fast and slow bowlers.

"Sarfaraz has done everything right and mind it, if there is an injury anywhere, he will just walk in but Rahul's experience is irreplaceable. And the team management is not just looking at Bangladesh, they are looking at Australia where previous experience matters," the source added.

Rahul had missed two previous Test tours of Australia due to injuries but in 2014, he had scored a century in Sydney.

While Rahul's average of less than 35 after 50 Tests doesn't paint a rosy picture but his uncanny knack of scoring at big overseas venues like Sydney, Lord's, Oval, Centurion along with his range of strokes when on song keeps him slightly ahead of the Mumbaikar.

The same theory of continuity will also be applicable in the Rishabh Pant vs Dhruv Jurel case.

Jurel is a fine talent and did well in the England series but Pant is an exceptional Test player. Jurel will have to wait for his chance.

The only slot where there could be some close competition is the third spinner's position where Kuldeep Yadav is pitted against Axar Patel, who has also had a decent Test career so far.

In the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy first round, Axar and Kuldeep had contrasting performances for their respective sides. While Axar took three wickets apart from scoring 86 on a green top at Anantapur, Kuldeep looked a bit off-colour unable to trouble the talented Musheer Khan and tailender Navdeep Saini.

But Kuldeep has had success against Bangladesh in the 2022 away series and also with more variations in store, he is abetter bet than Axar on good batting tracks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement