Sara Tendulkar gets life advice from 'soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok, but it's Arjun Tendulkar's response that goes viral, watch video

Sara Tendulkar's 27th birthday advice session turns hilarious with Arjun Tendulkar's response. Watch video to see what Saaniya Chandhok said.

Arjun Tendulkar has embarked on a new journey in his personal life. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star cricketer reportedly got engaged with Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025 in a private ceremony. SachinTendulkar's daughter, Sara, shares a close relationship with her future sister-in-law, and they are frequently seen together. While Arjun maintains a low profile on social media, Sara is an influencer with over 8 million Instagram followers. Many of her videos feature Saaniya.

A video from October 2024 has recently resurfaced, where Sara is seen seeking advice from friends and family before turning 27. In the video, Sara can be seen asking her close friends and family that what is the one piece of advice which they will give to her before she turns 27. To which her soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya advised her to reduce stress and fully enjoy life.

Anjali Tendulkar, Sara's mother, also appeared in the video, offering comfort by saying that feeling sad or confused is normal, and everything eventually works out. Sachin's advice to his daughter was to stay true to her character – to remain simple, humble, and respectful.

What Arjun Tendulkar said on Sara's 27th birthday?

However, it was her brother's response that caught the attention on social media. Arjun said, "Nothing. Behave like a 27."

The video, which is about a year old, has resurfaced due to recent family developments. Fans found Arjun's comment to be the most entertaining of all the responses Sara received.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Arjun's answer was best."

Another said, "What Arjun Said That Was So."

"Average brother behaviour," wrote a third user.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a popular industrialist, hails from Mumbai. Her family is involved in popular businesses in the food and hospitality sectors, including the InterContinental hotel and the Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. Although her family is prominent, Saaniya is known for maintaining a private life, despite being a member of one of Mumbai's most recognisable business families.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket journey

Arjun, a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, currently plays domestic cricket for Goa. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). His cricketing career started in Mumbai's junior leagues, leading to his selection for the India U19 team.

The 25-year-old made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana in the 2020-21 season and later moved to Goa in 2022-23, where he played his first List A and first-class matches.

While Arjun has yet to represent India, the all-rounder has made a mark in domestic cricket. He made his first-class and List A debut in 2022. In his career, Arjun has played 17 first-class matches, 18 List A matches, and 24 T20 matches, and he currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket, having switched from Mumbai in 2022.