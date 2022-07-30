Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver in Weightlifting to clinch India's first medal at CWG 2022

Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver to open India's tally at CWG 2022

Sanket Mahadev Sargar won the silver medal in Men's 55 kg category in Weightlifting to clinch India's first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. This was the first time Sanket was competing at the Commonwealth Games and the youngster has helped India open its account at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Sanket lifted a total of 248kg (113 in Snatch + 135kg in C&J). The Indian weightlifter was the leader in the Men's 55 kg event after his attempt of 113 in Snatch was the highest. He would then go on to attempt 135 kg in the clean and jerk, which was the highest again.

However, in his second attempt of 139 kg, Sanket suffered an injury to his right arm. He would go on to show immense grit and determination as he came out to take his third and final attempt once again, with 139 kg, but couldn't complete the lift.

Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal as he completed a lift of 142kg in clean & jerk to take his total to 249kg, overshadowing the Indian weightlifter's tally by just 1 kg.

At the first hall of the National Exhibition Centre, Sargar began with a 107kg lift in his first attempt in the snatch phase of the competition. He later improved that with a 111kg lift and ended with a 113kg lift, which put him in an advantageous position through a six kg lead at the end of snatch lifts.

In the clean & jerk round, Sanket began with a successful lift of 135kg while Aniq and Yodage had successful lifts of 138kg and 120kg respectively. But in the process of clearing 139kg in his second attempt, Sanket injured his right elbow. Cheered on by the crowd, he tried to have a successful lift in third attempt but he grimaced in pain and couldn`t complete the lift.

In a thrilling finish to the finale, Aniq failed to lift 142kg in his second attempt. But in his third and final attempt, he finally managed to lift 142kg to set a Games record in the round and take the gold medal, pushing Sargar to silver medal with just one kg separating the duo on the table.

With inputs from IANS