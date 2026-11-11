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Sanju Samson Turns 32: CSK calls him 'Namma Chettan' in heartfelt birthday tribute; shares special photo

Sanju Samson turns 32 on Wednesday. From struggling for chances to becoming India's T20 World Cup hero and Player of the Tournament, his journey has been truly inspiring.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

Sanju Samson Turns 32: CSK calls him 'Namma Chettan' in heartfelt birthday tribute; shares special photo
CSK calls him 'Namma Chettan'.
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India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday. His career has seen many ups and downs, but his fearless batting has made him one of world cricket's biggest stars.

His career so far

In 82 T20Is, Sanju has scored 1,842 runs at a strike rate of 158.24, with 3 centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 111. In 16 ODIs, he has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66, with 1 century and 3 fifties. He is a two-time T20 World Cup winner. This year, he was Player of the Tournament with 321 runs and three back-to-back fifties, including the final against New Zealand.

He has also won an Asia Cup title and an Asian Games gold. In the IPL, Sanju has played for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 5,181 runs in 191 matches at a strike rate of over 141, with 5 centuries and 27 fifties. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

CSK emotional wish

Sanju Samson is one of the most loved cricketers in India, and CSK made his 32nd birthday even more special with a heartfelt tribute. The five-time champions called him their beloved “Namma Chettan”, saying they would celebrate him today, tomorrow and always, with all their Yellove and whistles.'Chettan' means elder brother in Malayalam, while 'Namma' means 'our' in Tamil.CSK also shared an emotional video, writing: “Anbuden welcomed you. Yellove embraced you. And you've made it home.”For Sanju, who spent years with Rajasthan Royals before moving to CSK, it was another reminder that he has now found a home in Chennai.

Also read: Bhai Dooj 2026: Never gift THESE 5 things to your brother, says tradition

Records held by Sanju Samson

  • Most runs in a single T20 World Cup for India: His 321 runs in five innings this year broke Virat Kohli's record of 319 runs in 2014. He averaged 80.25 and hit at a strike rate of 199.38.
  • Most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition: He hit 24 sixes in just five innings, the most by any batter in one edition.
  • Highest score by an Indian in a T20 final: His 89 off 46 balls in the final is the best by an Indian in a T20 tournament final.
  • First Indian wicketkeeper to score a T20I century: His 111 off 47 balls against Bangladesh in 2024 was the first T20I century by an Indian keeper. His 3 T20I tons are the joint-most by a keeper.
  • First Indian to hit back-to-back T20I centuries: He scored 111 against Bangladesh and 107 against South Africa.
  • Most times hitting the first century of an IPL season: He has done it four times - in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2026.
  • Centuries for three IPL teams: He is the first batter to score centuries for three different IPL teams, with his latest for CSK against Delhi Capitals.
  • India's highest T20I partnership: He shared a 210-run stand with Tilak Varma against South Africa in 2024.
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