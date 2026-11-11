Sanju Samson Turns 32: CSK calls him 'Namma Chettan' in heartfelt birthday tribute; shares special photo

Sanju Samson turns 32 on Wednesday. From struggling for chances to becoming India's T20 World Cup hero and Player of the Tournament, his journey has been truly inspiring.

India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday. His career has seen many ups and downs, but his fearless batting has made him one of world cricket's biggest stars.

His career so far

In 82 T20Is, Sanju has scored 1,842 runs at a strike rate of 158.24, with 3 centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 111. In 16 ODIs, he has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66, with 1 century and 3 fifties. He is a two-time T20 World Cup winner. This year, he was Player of the Tournament with 321 runs and three back-to-back fifties, including the final against New Zealand.

He has also won an Asia Cup title and an Asian Games gold. In the IPL, Sanju has played for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 5,181 runs in 191 matches at a strike rate of over 141, with 5 centuries and 27 fifties. He is the ninth-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

CSK emotional wish

Sanju Samson is one of the most loved cricketers in India, and CSK made his 32nd birthday even more special with a heartfelt tribute. The five-time champions called him their beloved “Namma Chettan”, saying they would celebrate him today, tomorrow and always, with all their Yellove and whistles.'Chettan' means elder brother in Malayalam, while 'Namma' means 'our' in Tamil.CSK also shared an emotional video, writing: “Anbuden welcomed you. Yellove embraced you. And you've made it home.”For Sanju, who spent years with Rajasthan Royals before moving to CSK, it was another reminder that he has now found a home in Chennai.

Records held by Sanju Samson