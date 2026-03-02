FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India’s Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'

Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata

Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points, Nifty below 25000; Oil jumps 7%

PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'

How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him? Blow by blow account

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 160 crore Ganga Expressway nears completion, set to open soon, check details

US-Iran tensions escalate as Donald Trump vows to continue combat operations: 'Nobody's seen anything like it'

UAE condemns Iran's missile attack: Shuts down embassy in Tehran, summons Iranian ambassador, says, 'blatant violation'

Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections

From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in must-win clash; to face England in semi-final

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson stars as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

HomeSports

SPORTS

Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata

The chase was not easy, with wickets falling at regular intervals, but Samson's experience and role played a big part in guiding India to victory. "I need to finish this game," he said, adapting his game under pressure.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 10:13 AM IST

Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanju Samson's emotional celebration after India's crucial win over West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 was a moment to cherish. The India opener's gesture of sinking to his knees, looking up towards the heavens, and acknowledging the support of a higher power spoke volumes about his faith and gratitude. "Very special moment. I am a great believer, and I want to keep it very private. And it's a very special moment for me," Samson shared with Parthiv Patel on JioHotstar.

Samson's unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was instrumental in India's five-wicket win, helping them chase down a daunting target of 196 at Eden Gardens. The chase was not easy, with wickets falling at regular intervals, but Samson's experience and role played a big part in guiding India to victory. "I need to finish this game," he said, adapting his game under pressure.

"I think it was a bit difficult. I think looking at our batting power, I felt like 190 is chasable in Eden Gardens. I think when dew is coming, it gets a bit easier. But losing wickets at regular intervals made it a bit challenging, Samson added.

A tactical shift in approach

Samson explained the tactical shift in his batting approach between setting a target and chasing one in a high-pressure match. "I think when you are batting first, you want to set up a big score. I tried to hit a lot of sixes. But I think when you are chasing a score like this, a pressure game like this, I think you tend to take a different option. You want to play a bit more boundaries than looking at more risk-taking options... So, I kept on timing it. And it came well today".

The wicketkeeper-batter framed the innings as the result of a mental reset after a difficult phase. Samson spoke about a break from games, "soul-searching," and returning to his "base" instead of overcorrecting. "I kept on working on my base... very happy it happened in a very special game today," he said, adding later, "Switched off my phone, switched off social media... I just listened to my own self... and then, very happy that how I am feeling at the moment."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

"This is more special than a hundred": Sanju Samson

For Samson, the celebration and the night carried unusual weight. "This is more special than a hundred. Cricketers in India dream about a day like this... a young guy from Kerala... dreaming about winning a game for the country in such a crucial game. I dare to do that and very happy it happened today," he said

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics
Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India’s Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'
Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise'
Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata
Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration
Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points, Nifty below 25000; Oil jumps 7%
Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points
PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'
PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement