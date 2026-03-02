Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata

The chase was not easy, with wickets falling at regular intervals, but Samson's experience and role played a big part in guiding India to victory. "I need to finish this game," he said, adapting his game under pressure.

Sanju Samson's emotional celebration after India's crucial win over West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 was a moment to cherish. The India opener's gesture of sinking to his knees, looking up towards the heavens, and acknowledging the support of a higher power spoke volumes about his faith and gratitude. "Very special moment. I am a great believer, and I want to keep it very private. And it's a very special moment for me," Samson shared with Parthiv Patel on JioHotstar.

Samson's unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was instrumental in India's five-wicket win, helping them chase down a daunting target of 196 at Eden Gardens. The chase was not easy, with wickets falling at regular intervals, but Samson's experience and role played a big part in guiding India to victory. "I need to finish this game," he said, adapting his game under pressure.

"I think it was a bit difficult. I think looking at our batting power, I felt like 190 is chasable in Eden Gardens. I think when dew is coming, it gets a bit easier. But losing wickets at regular intervals made it a bit challenging, Samson added.

A tactical shift in approach

Samson explained the tactical shift in his batting approach between setting a target and chasing one in a high-pressure match. "I think when you are batting first, you want to set up a big score. I tried to hit a lot of sixes. But I think when you are chasing a score like this, a pressure game like this, I think you tend to take a different option. You want to play a bit more boundaries than looking at more risk-taking options... So, I kept on timing it. And it came well today".

The wicketkeeper-batter framed the innings as the result of a mental reset after a difficult phase. Samson spoke about a break from games, "soul-searching," and returning to his "base" instead of overcorrecting. "I kept on working on my base... very happy it happened in a very special game today," he said, adding later, "Switched off my phone, switched off social media... I just listened to my own self... and then, very happy that how I am feeling at the moment."

"This is more special than a hundred": Sanju Samson

For Samson, the celebration and the night carried unusual weight. "This is more special than a hundred. Cricketers in India dream about a day like this... a young guy from Kerala... dreaming about winning a game for the country in such a crucial game. I dare to do that and very happy it happened today," he said