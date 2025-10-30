Sanju Samson likely to captain THIS team in IPL 2026, not MS Dhoni's CSK, Hardik Pandya's MI, it is...

According to reports, Samson has approached the Royals' management, expressing his desire to leave the franchise and requesting a release or trade. Read here to know which team he is set to join ahead of IPL 2026.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2026 season is fast approaching, and the buzz around player retentions has intensified. Amidst the speculation, one player who has grabbed everyone's attention is Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batter and captain of the Rajasthan Royals. According to reports, Samson has approached the Royals' management, expressing his desire to leave the franchise and requesting a release or trade.

Relationship between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals

Members of Samson's family and players close to him have confirmed that the relationship between the cricketer and the franchise has turned sour. The reasons behind this development are unclear, but it's believed that Samson's demotion to the number three position last season, triggered by the performance of young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, might have contributed to the rift.

Additionally, speculation about differences with head coach Rahul Dravid, who has since stepped down, also surfaced earlier this year.

Trade talks and speculations

The Royals have reportedly reached out to multiple franchises to explore trade options for Samson. Chennai Super Kings emerged as favorites, given their search for a replacement for MS Dhoni. However, franchise officials have quashed these rumors, stating that Samson is likely to stay with the Royals. If retained, there's a possibility that he might no longer serve as captain, with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal being considered as potential replacements.

Sanju Samson likely to join this team in IPL 2026

The current captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson had discussions with the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) mini auction.

Samson's association with Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's association with the Rajasthan Royals dates back to 2013. He has been an integral part of the team, scoring 4,219 runs in 149 innings, with 26 fifties and two centuries. He took over as captain in 2021, leading the team to the final in 2022. Despite his impressive record, the future of Samson with the Royals remains uncertain, leaving fans and the cricketing world eagerly awaiting the outcome