Samson revealed that he was getting messages from the leadership group

Sanju Samson, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, has set his sights on making a mark in Test cricket for India. After scoring a superb hundred in the recent T20I series against Bangladesh, Samson said that the Indian leadership has advised him to take more part in the Ranji Trophy. It is believed that this step will pave the way for him to get into the red ball cricket.

During an interview, Samson said, “I think I have the ability to play the longer format, and I just do not want to confine myself only to playing white-ball cricket. My ambition is to represent India in Test cricket.” He said that before the Duleep Trophy, he was getting messages from the leadership group that they were thinking about him for the Test match. This encouragement comes at a time when he has to find his feet in the national team setup.

Samson has been a great performer in first-class cricket; he has scored 3,819 runs in 64 matches with an average of 38.96, including 11 centuries. Selection for the side has been made on the basis of performances in domestic cricket, and his recent century in the Duleep Trophy has helped him in making his case strong for selection and has attracted selectors. The 29-year-old cricketer, who made his international debut for India in 2015, has struggled to make his way into the Test team but is not giving up hope just yet.

Some big guns like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have decided to retire from T20I cricket, which has paved the way for youngsters like Samson. He thanked the new coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their support, saying that it has helped him boost his confidence on the field. Surya is a good communicator. They are very supportive, and I remember Gautham bhai has always supported and backed me, he said.

As he prepares for Kerala’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka, Samson is focused on proving himself as a versatile player capable of excelling across formats. His commitment to improving his game and embracing new challenges could soon see him donning the whites for India, fulfilling a long-held dream.