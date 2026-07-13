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Sanjay Manjrekar slams BCCI after T20I series loss vs England: 'Don't sack Gambhir, sack those behind IPL pitches'

Sanjay Manjrekar slammed BCCI after India's 0-4 T20I loss to England. He said don't sack Gambhir, instead fix batting-friendly IPL pitches and stop selecting players based on IPL form.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 03:26 PM IST

Sanjay Manjrekar slams BCCI after T20I series loss vs England: 'Don't sack Gambhir, sack those behind IPL pitches'
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Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a big statement after India’s loss in the T20I series vs England. He said changing the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, captain Shreyas Iyer, or underperforming players would be the solution and it's also not the real problem.

‘Sacking is easy, but won’t fix it’

Instead of the coach, captain or player, Manjrekar blamed selection and preparation, not just execution. According to his point of view, the main issue was picking teams based largely on IPL form without accounting for tough overseas conditions. 'Our batters and our team were poorly prepared for these conditions. Why? Because the selectors actually picked all these players based on their IPL performances,' he said. He criticised the batting-friendly nature of IPL pitches, calling them “the easiest I’ve ever seen.'

'Indian batters are heavily made up of the IPL.' For this reason, lying is flattering. When there is something available for the bowlers, it is difficult to predict which player would do best. Additionally, batting in the IPL is more difficult than batting on a marble sheet. Selectors should choose players like Shubman Gill who can be successful 'in Ireland, England, everywhere' as T20 hitters, according to Manjrekar.

Also read: Not Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland, this surprise hero became biggest social media winner of FIFA World Cup 2026

Go after the real culprits

His message to the BCCI was the strongest. Manjrekar suggested the board should target individuals advocating for high-scoring IPL tracks rather than dismissing the coach or captain. He said, 'Go deeper and actually sack those guys who’ve been advising the BCCI to make IPL more popular and more commercially viable. Let’s have more fours and sixes. Let’s have 200-plus scores.'

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