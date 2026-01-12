Sanjay Bhangar brutally slammed over 'I Believe In Rashtriya Bhasha' row in IND vs NZ first ODI, netizens react, 'please educate yourself'

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar sparked controversy during live commentary after referring to Hindi as India’s national language. The remark went viral on social media. Meanwhile, India defeated New Zealand by two wickets in a tense first ODI, with KL Rahul and Harshit Rana playing key roles.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar landed in controversy during live commentary after referring to Hindi as India’s national language, a statement that quickly sparked debate on social media. The incident occurred during the first ODI between India and New Zealand, while Bangar was on air alongside former India pacer Varun Aaron.

How the Controversial Comment Unfolded

The discussion began during the 13th over of New Zealand’s innings, when Varun Aaron mentioned that KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were conversing in Tamil. Rahul had reportedly advised Sundar to reduce his bowling pace. Aaron then asked Bangar whether Sundar appeared to understand Tamil better, given the immediate change in his bowling.

Bangar’s response drew criticism when he said he only believed in the “national language,” going on to describe Hindi as India’s national language. The remark was clipped and widely shared online, with many users pointing out that India does not have an officially designated national language. The comment triggered a broader discussion on linguistic diversity and representation in Indian cricket commentary.

India Holds Nerve in Tight Chase

Away from the controversy, the match itself produced a thrilling finish as India edged past New Zealand by two wickets to take a 1–0 lead in the ODI series. What initially looked like a comfortable chase turned into a tense contest after a late New Zealand fightback.

Chasing 301, India were well placed at 234 for 2 in the 40th over before the dismissal of Virat Kohli, who fell just seven runs short of a century. His wicket opened the door for New Zealand, who struck quickly to remove three batters in the space of seven deliveries.

Rahul, Rana Steady the Ship

With India suddenly under pressure at 242 for 5, and Washington Sundar hampered by injury, debutant Harshit Rana was promoted up the order. Rana played a crucial cameo, scoring 29 off 23 balls, while KL Rahul showed composure to guide the team home in the 49th over.

Earlier, New Zealand had posted a competitive total, led by Daryl Mitchell’s 84 and half-centuries from Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls. India’s chase was built on a strong opening stand, with Shubman Gill (56) and Kohli putting on a century partnership.

While India celebrated a hard-fought win, Bangar’s comment remained a talking point, overshadowing parts of an otherwise gripping contest.