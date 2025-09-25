Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf' remark during IND vs BAN match, watch

During the match, Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were interviewed by Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah’s wife and a presenter for Sony Sports. During their conversation, Juyal asked Sanjana to recite a dialogue from his series for Bumrah. Watch here.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, widely considered one of the world's best bowlers, has garnered admiration that extends beyond the cricket world. Actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Bangladesh, expressed their admiration for the 31-year-old fast bowler. During the match, Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were interviewed by Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah’s wife and a presenter for Sony Sports. During their conversation, Juyal asked Sanjana to recite a dialogue from his series for Bumrah.

Juyal began by expressing his admiration with a playful comment, and then requested TV presenter Ganesan, who was conducting the interview, to repeat it. Ganesan complied.

'Akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf...'

"Akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf (The entire world on one side, my Bumrah on one side)," was the line that both Juyal and Ganesan said.

The line was a humorous nod to Raghav's well-known dialogue about Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi from the Netflix series 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood,' directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Bumrah's performance during IND vs BAN

Bumrah delivered another impressive performance as India secured a victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The pacer took two wickets, with figures of 2/18 in four overs, contributing to India's 41-run win and a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

India scored 168-6 after batting first, facing a setback after a strong start, but their spinners restricted Bangladesh to 127 all out.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN

In the Super 4s stage's fourth match, Bangladesh's stand-in captain, Jaker Ali, won the toss and chose for India to bat first. Abhishek Sharma, the world's top-ranked T20I batter, kept up his impressive form, scoring 75 runs from 37 balls for the Men in Blue. During his time at the crease, the left-handed batsman from Punjab hit 6 fours and 5 sixes, also contributing 77 runs in 6.2 overs for the initial partnership with Shubman Gill, who scored 29 runs from 19 balls.

India's 41-run win over Bangladesh secured their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final. In the final of the Asia Cup 2025, India will face the team that wins Thursday’s Super 4s match between Bangladesh and Pakistan.