Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000 jobs, here’s how

World Comic Day 2025: 5 Bollywood films inspired by comics, from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Israel bombs refugee camp, 85 killed across Gaza Strip, women and children among dead

BIG boost for Noida, Greater Noida: PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025

Ambanis Navratri celebrations: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta embody Gujarati richness on Antilia Garba night | Viral video

Bad news for China, Pakistan as India test fires THIS next gen missile from rail-based launcher, can strike targets thousands of kms away, is equipped with...

Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda puja muhurat, vidhi, samagri, aarti, auspicious colour to wear

Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf' remark during IND vs BAN match, watch

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat during Garba over social media status, shops vandalised, vehicles torched, several injured, Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster reveals..., reacts to fake alle

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar fights with Baseer Ali, BREAKS DOWN after taskmaster r

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore deal for THIS fighter jet, its name is...

BAD News for Pakistan, China: India likely to sign largest-ever Rs 66500 crore d

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000 jobs, here’s how

BIG boost to India's economy ahead of Dussehra, Diwali; likely to create 200000

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeSports

SPORTS

Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf' remark during IND vs BAN match, watch

During the match, Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were interviewed by Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah’s wife and a presenter for Sony Sports. During their conversation, Juyal asked Sanjana to recite a dialogue from his series for Bumrah. Watch here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Sanjana Ganesan steals the show with 'akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf' remark during IND vs BAN match, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, widely considered one of the world's best bowlers, has garnered admiration that extends beyond the cricket world. Actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Bangladesh, expressed their admiration for the 31-year-old fast bowler. During the match, Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were interviewed by Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah’s wife and a presenter for Sony Sports. During their conversation, Juyal asked Sanjana to recite a dialogue from his series for Bumrah.

Juyal began by expressing his admiration with a playful comment, and then requested TV presenter Ganesan, who was conducting the interview, to repeat it. Ganesan complied.

'Akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf...'

"Akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf (The entire world on one side, my Bumrah on one side)," was the line that both Juyal and Ganesan said.

The line was a humorous nod to Raghav's well-known dialogue about Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi from the Netflix series 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood,' directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Bumrah's performance during IND vs BAN

Bumrah delivered another impressive performance as India secured a victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The pacer took two wickets, with figures of 2/18 in four overs, contributing to India's 41-run win and a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

India scored 168-6 after batting first, facing a setback after a strong start, but their spinners restricted Bangladesh to 127 all out.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN

In the Super 4s stage's fourth match, Bangladesh's stand-in captain, Jaker Ali, won the toss and chose for India to bat first. Abhishek Sharma, the world's top-ranked T20I batter, kept up his impressive form, scoring 75 runs from 37 balls for the Men in Blue. During his time at the crease, the left-handed batsman from Punjab hit 6 fours and 5 sixes, also contributing 77 runs in 6.2 overs for the initial partnership with Shubman Gill, who scored 29 runs from 19 balls.

India's 41-run win over Bangladesh secured their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final. In the final of the Asia Cup 2025, India will face the team that wins Thursday’s Super 4s match between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPI Alert: New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change for you
New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change
How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?
How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with 41-run win over Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with
Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'
Karan Johar fears clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE