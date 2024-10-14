Recently, after her separation from Shoaib Malik, Sania has been rumored to be involved with Umair Jaswal, the ex-husband of Shoaib's third wife, Sana Javed.

Indian former professional tennis player Sania Mirza is in the news due to speculations surrounding her second marriage. Recently, after her separation from Shoaib Malik, Sania has been rumored to be involved with Umair Jaswal, the ex-husband of Shoaib's third wife, Sana Javed.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza has been actively posting pictures and videos from Dubai on social media. Since her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, the couple had been living in Dubai. Following their divorce, Shoaib moved out, but Sania continues to reside there with their son, Izhaan Malik.

Sania shared a video from a mall featuring the Bollywood song “Tu Hain Toh.” In this viral clip, she is seen holding hands with her sister Anam Mirza and her son Izhaan, with Anam’s daughter also.

In the midst of the speculation, it’s important to clarify that reports regarding Sania Mirza's second marriage are entirely false; she has not remarried. The rumors gained traction after Umair Jaswal posted a photo of himself in a sherwani, leading to heightened curiosity about his marital status. However, he has not addressed these rumours or disclosed the identity or appearance of any potential bride.

Mirza started playing tennis at age six and turned professional in 2003, receiving training from her father. As a junior player, she secured ten singles and thirteen doubles titles, including the girls' doubles title at the 2003 Wimbledon Championships, where she partnered with Alisa Kleybanova.

