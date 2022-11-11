Search icon
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to announce divorce after legal issues are resolved, claims new report

Reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik ending their 12-year-old marriage have taken social media by storm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

Photo: Instagram/ @ShoaibMalik

Reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik splitting have created a media frenzy. Several reports have claimed that the couple have already divorced and are living apart. Fans have been desperately wishing for Sania and Shoaib to clear the air and latest report from Pakistan media suggests the announcement may be made soon. 

Sania and Shoaib are waiting for the legal complications of the divorce to be resolved before they make the news official to the public, Geo News reported citing sources. 

The report also says that Sania and Shoaib have not made a public announcement so far because they have contracts with different shows and there are legal complications that have to be addressed. The couple have several contracts which need to be completed, the report added.  

It has also been revealed that this is not the first time that their marriage has seen tough times. Sources said that their relationship has been tested several times in the past two. The couple got married in 2010 and were blessed with son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. Sania and Shoaib are reportedly co-parenting their 4-year-old child currently while living separately.

Reports have also claimed that the reason being the divorce might be cheating on the part of Shoaib. The name of a Pakistani actress called Ayesha Omar has surfaced in connection with the couple. Photographs from a photoshoot of Malik and Omar have been going viral amid the divorce buzz. 

