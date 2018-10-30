Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik name their baby boy 'Izhaan', here's what the word means

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday.

"Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik," Malik wrote on Twitter.

The couple have named the baby boy Izhaan, which means God's gift in Urdu.

Earlier this year the six-time Grand Slam winner had announced the child will have Mirza Malik as the surname and not just Malik.

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on April 12.