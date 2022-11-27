Search icon
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik haven't officially announced divorce due to THESE reasons: Report

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorce: Recently, a video of the couple on the sets of the show has also surfaced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik (file photo)

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been in the news for a while. The couple is reportedly heading for their divorce. Amid their separation rumours, Sania and Shoaib are all set to host a show announced by an OTT platform of Pakistan.

Now, according to a report in Inside Sport, a friend of the couple has confirmed the news of divorce. However, the source says though the couple is officially divorced, one can't disclose more at the moment due to some legal issues. 

They have commitments as a couple to different shows and they've signed contracts to complete the shoot for the same. So, they would only be able to file for divorce after fulfilling these commitments. That's the reason the duo haven't officially announced their divorce.

Meanwhile, a video of the couple on the sets of the show has also surfaced. Recently, the tennis star Sania had celebrated her birthday. Shoaib also wished her with a post, but Sania didn't react to it.

 

 

The Indian tennis star Sania had recently shared an emotional poem about learning to “give yourself a break” when “heart at its heaviest”. Sania took to Instagram and posted the poem on her statues saying, “You are human, made of light and dark. love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest.”

