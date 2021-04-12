'Many more years of irritating you': Sania Mirza's wedding anniversary wish for husband Shoaib Malik goes viral

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza grabbed the attention of the internet with her sweet and love-filled post for her husband Shoaib Malik as the couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media, Sania Mirza wrote, "Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said through good and bad, Happy Anniversary to my main.. too many more years of irritating you InshaAllah 11 YEARS!!!"

Sania shared a couple of adorable pictures with her husband. The couple had tied the knot in 2010 and have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

While Sania is a former women's doubles world number one, Shoaib is a T20 World Cup winner with Pakistan.

Sania, made her return to competitive tennis in March 2019 after taking a break as they were expecting their first child. Izhaan was born in October 2018.

She along with her women's doubles pair entered the semi-finals but lost in the last four to Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs 5-7, 6-2, 5-10.

Last week, Sania was selected for India's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) during the 56th Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting. She was previously selected as a TOPS athlete in 2017.

As for Shoaib, he has played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for Pakistan since his international debut in 1999. He even led Pakistan in the past, mostly in the 2007 T20 World Cup when the team made the final and finished runners-up to India.

The 39-year-old has 1,898 Test runs, 7,534 ODI runs and 2,335 runs in his career with 12 international centuries.