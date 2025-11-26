FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details

India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh: 'No amount of denial...'

Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....

Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan, took help of popular Bollywood star

PM Modi's BIG statement: 'New India neither fears nor bows down to...'

Traveling to London? Visitors to likely pay ‘tourism tax’ from..., check rates, other details

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in Rs 252-crore drug case, Orry to appear before Mumbai Police on...

Who was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS officer dies in road accident in Karnataka

Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details

Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests

Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...

Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....

THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers and has religious significance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

HomeSports

SPORTS

Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan, took help of popular Bollywood star

In a video on her YouTube channel, former tennis star Sania Mirza opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 12:10 AM IST

Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan, took help of popular Bollywood star
Sania Mirza was earlier married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former tennis player Sania Mirza, who welcomed her son Izhaan in 2018, recently opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs. Sania also revealed that she underwent the procedure with the help of her friend and popular Bollywood star, Farah Khan. On her YouTube podcast, Sania shared, ''I wanted to freeze my eggs. And I reached out to you (Farah Khan) and you connected me with your doctor, Firuza Parikh.''

''Not many people know I have frozen my eggs. I recommend it to everybody because the biological clock is ticking. Suppose you want another kid or something. I had Izhaan naturally, and then I froze my eggs after that,'' she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IVM Podcasts (@ivmpodcasts)

Earlier, she also opened up about her struggle with breastfeeding. On the Masoom Minawala Show, she shared, ''I breastfed for 2.5-3 months. For me, that was the hardest part of pregnancy. I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I do not know if I can do (again). For me, it was not the physical part of it; for me, the emotional and mental part of it was draining.''

''As a working woman, it really ties you down because you feel like they (the babies) are so dependent on it. There is a time commitment, there is not enough sleep, and you are placing all your activities around when you need to feed the baby,'' she added.

For those unversed, Sania Mirza was earlier married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two got married in 2010 but divorced in 2024

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details
Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests
India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh: 'No amount of denial...'
India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal: 'No amount of...'
Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...
Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years
THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers, langars at 6 places, have religious significance, travels between....
THIS unique train serves free meals to passengers and has religious significance
Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan, took help of popular Bollywood star
Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement