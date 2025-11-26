Sania Mirza reveals she froze her eggs after naturally conceiving son Izhaan, took help of popular Bollywood star

In a video on her YouTube channel, former tennis star Sania Mirza opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

Former tennis player Sania Mirza, who welcomed her son Izhaan in 2018, recently opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs. Sania also revealed that she underwent the procedure with the help of her friend and popular Bollywood star, Farah Khan. On her YouTube podcast, Sania shared, ''I wanted to freeze my eggs. And I reached out to you (Farah Khan) and you connected me with your doctor, Firuza Parikh.''

''Not many people know I have frozen my eggs. I recommend it to everybody because the biological clock is ticking. Suppose you want another kid or something. I had Izhaan naturally, and then I froze my eggs after that,'' she added.

Earlier, she also opened up about her struggle with breastfeeding. On the Masoom Minawala Show, she shared, ''I breastfed for 2.5-3 months. For me, that was the hardest part of pregnancy. I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I do not know if I can do (again). For me, it was not the physical part of it; for me, the emotional and mental part of it was draining.''

''As a working woman, it really ties you down because you feel like they (the babies) are so dependent on it. There is a time commitment, there is not enough sleep, and you are placing all your activities around when you need to feed the baby,'' she added.

For those unversed, Sania Mirza was earlier married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two got married in 2010 but divorced in 2024