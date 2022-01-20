Sania Mirza retirement: Know how much prize money India's tennis ace won in her career

Sania Mirza, India's most successful female tennis star recently made the announcement that she's planning to retire from the sport after the current 2022 campaign. The 35-year-old made the announcement after crashing out of the Australian Open 2022 alongside her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok.

The former World number 1 had scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles title back in 2005, in Hyderabad. Sania last won a women's doubles title at the Ostrava Open in September.

Overall, she has won one singles' title and 43 doubles' titles in her immensely decorated career so far. As per WTA, Sania Mirza has won a total prize money of $7,030,997 (around INR 52,29,35,323.57 crores approx) in her hugely successful career.

Often touted as the greatest Indian women's player in tennis, Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open 2022, at the hands of Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

Subsequently, the tennis icon announced that she will be hanging up her racquet at the end of the current campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Melbourne, Mirza stated, "My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older."

Next up, Sania will compete in the mixed doubles category alongside Rajeev Ram.