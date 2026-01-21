Sania Mirza's post of her beautifully decorated Dubai home sparks mystery among fans

The post comes soon after Sania Mirza announced her latest venture, The Next Set.

Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis icon and six-time Grand Slam champion, is often in the news due to her professional and personal lives. The 39-year-old is quite active on social media and shares pictures from her life. Now, she has shared a glimpse of her beautifully decorated Dubai home on Instagram, which has created curiosity among her fans.



The pictures show her home styled in a calm white-and-ivory theme. Soft curtains, warm lights, white flowers, and neatly placed candles give the space a peaceful, classy, and welcoming feel, including the poolside area. The tennis star has not revealed the reason for the decoration yet, and it could be linked to either a family celebration or a special announcement.

The post comes soon after Sania Mirza announced her latest venture, The Next Set. The initiative is aimed at supporting India’s top and emerging women athletes. The programme focuses on providing strong professional support to help talented players perform better at the highest level. Check out the post below:

Sania Mirza on her latest venture

Talking about her latest venture, Sania said, "The Next Set is deeply personal to me. Having lived the highs and lows of my own journey in the sport, I know first-hand how transformative the right guidance and mentorship can be at the right time."

"Over the years in this journey that belief has only grown stronger. Indian women’s tennis has so much talent and I truly believe that with the right support system, our players can dream bigger and compete on the world stage," she added. "The Next Set is my way of giving back and helping create stronger pathways for the next generation," she further said.