Sania Mirza, a former Indian tennis star, recently opened up on parenthood, saying that it is never 50-50 when it comes to the responsibilities of the two parents. Sania also talked about challenges she faced in her journey into motherhood and raising her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, with ex-husband Shoaib Malik.

In a conversation with Masoom Minawala on her podcast, Sania, "It is never 50-50 between both parents… I breastfed for 2.5-3 months. For me, that was the hardest part of pregnancy. I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I don't know if I can do. For me, it was not the physical aspect of it, but the emotional and mental aspects that were draining. As working women, it ties you down. They are so dependent on it, time commitment, not enough sleep, and you are centering all activities around the feeding schedule. I did what was needful."

The 38-year-old said that she had to travel to Delhi for an event just six weeks after the birth of her son and shared her feelings during that journey. “The first time I left Izhaan, he was six weeks old. It was the hardest flight I've taken, I think. I had to go to Delhi for an event, and I said I can't do it. I was being dramatic because, honestly, it isn't. Like people do that all the time, and kids are absolutely fine. We beat ourselves over it because we are giving ourselves mom's guilt,” Sania said in the interview.

As she is now retired, Sania is focusing on raising her son Izhaan. Sania also revealed that breastfeeding was one of the most difficult parts of early motherhood. She explained that it wasn’t the physical strain, but the emotional toll of being the sole provider of nourishment that felt overwhelming. Sania Mirza was born on October 30, 2018. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza married in April 2010 in Hyderabad. Their son Izhaan currently lives with Sania. On January 20, 2024, Shoaib announced that he had married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.