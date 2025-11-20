Sania Mirza opens up on co-parenting son Izhaan across borders with ex-husband Shoaib Malik, reveals skipping dinner to avoid....

Sania Mirza also opened up about skipping dinners to avoid eating alone, revealing it has helped her lose weight. She prefers watching something and sleeping over having dinner solo, highlighting the loneliness she faces as a single parent

India's star tennis player Sania Mirza, who is divorced from Shoaib Malik, opened up about parenting her son Izhaan. Describing it as a 'daunting task', she cited her busy work schedule to make it more challenging as she has to leave her son in Dubai whenever she has to travels to India for work.



Sania on single parenting his son after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Sania was speaking to filmmaker Karan Johar, who agreed, noting that single parenting is challenging, especially for working parents. He also acknowledged that Sania's situation is even more daunting, citing her cross-border circumstances, and pointed out that being a single parent has its liberating aspects, as one doesn't have to compromise with anyone else. "For me, single parenting is hard, and also because we are working and we do so many different things," Sania said.



To this Karan said, "Have you seen the flipside? It is actually liberating because you’re not at crossroads with anybody else." he added, "Yours is cross-border as well. You have a situation which is even more daunting and overwhelming." Sania responded, "I find it challenging to leave him because I live in Dubai and I travel to India. That’s the biggest challenge for me to stay away for a period of one week. That for me, is the hardest part, anything else I’m fine with."

Sania also talked about loneliness because of which she has begun skipping dinner to avoid eating alone. "Amount of times that I have skipped dinner because I didn’t want to eat alone. I think it helped me lose weight. I don’t feel like eating dinner. I would rather just watch something and sleep," she said.

Sania and Shoaib were married in 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media on April 23, 2018. Their son's name is Izhaan Mirza Malik. Then in 2024, the former tennis player's family revealed that the couple had divorced some months earlier.

Sania on work front

Sania is a former doubles world No. 1, and she won six major titles during her career. She recently ventured into the world of podcasts with a podcast titled "Serving It Up with Sania".The podcast, produced by IVM Podcasts, features her thoughts on on-field tennis action, honest emotion and unscripted discussion. Every episode opens with a pickleball match between Sania and her guest, followed by an authentic conversation. This format shares Sania's competitive spirit and relatability, giving listeners insight into real connections and meaningful reflections. Speaking about the show, Sania was quoted as saying by a press release, "Sport has always been my way of connecting with people; it breaks barriers, builds stories, and reveals character. With my new podcast, I wanted to create a space that's fun and real, where we can talk about everything from ambition to burnout, from balance to joy, without filters."