Sania Mirza’s note about ‘truth’ amid separation rumours with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik goes VIRAL

Sania Mirza is married to ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and the star couple are in news for the past few weeks due to their divorce rumours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

India tennis star Sania Mirza ushered in New Year 2023 with three selfies and a cryptic note.

“I don’t have a long and profound caption for 2022 . But I have a few cute selfies. Happy New Year everyone .. Ps: 2022 you really kicked my butt on some occasions but I’ve gotcha now #grateful #youcanthandlethetruth,” Sania wrote along with two of her selfies. She also posted a selfie with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sania Mirza is married to ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and the star couple are in news for the past few weeks due to their divorce rumours. Sania and Shoaib have preferred to remain silent on their divorce as they have joined hands for an OTT talk show.

Few days ago, Shoaib said in an interview that divorce is a very personal affair and people should not ask questions over this. Shoaib made it clear he and Sania would not talk about their separation publicly.

Some reports claimed that Sania and Shoaib would announce their separation after completing the shooting for their OTT show titled ‘The Mirza Malik show’.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and were blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan in October 2018. It is now reported that Shoaib is dating Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. Reacting to her alleged affair with Shoaib Malik, Ayesha had rejected the claims that she is in love with the cricketer.

