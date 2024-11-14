Besides her, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also named the sports ambassador of the city.

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is known for her impressive skills. She is a six-time Grand Slam champion and former women's doubles number one. The 37-year-old retired from the game in February 2023 with a professional career of around 20 years. Now the Indian tennis icon has been named a sports ambassador for Dubai by the Dubai Sports Council. Besides her, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also named the sports ambassador for the city.

The announcement was made at the “Dubai Sports Retreat” held on Monday at the futuristic Museum of the Future, organised by the Dubai Sports Council. Mirza also expressed her honour at the appointment. “Being named a Dubai Sports Ambassador is a tremendous privilege,” she said. “Dubai has been my home for years, and I am thrilled to help bring people together through sport and celebrate the city's rich sporting culture.” Her appointment as sports ambassador came just days ahead of her 38th birthday, which she will celebrate on November 15.

The tennis star also shares the news on her Instagram handle with several pictures from the event. "Honored and grateful to be a sports ambassador for Dubai," she captioned the post. Check her post here.

(With inputs from IANS)