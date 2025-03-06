Sania Mirza recently shared a post on Instagram which instantly made rounds on social media as it mentioned 'love letter' in it. Her viral post even garnered likes from several sports athletes. Know the full story below.

Sania Mirza often remains in the news for her public appearances and friendships with several Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan and Parineeti Chopra. On the personal front, she announced her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik last year and since then she has been living in Dubai with her son. Now, a 'love letter' from Sania Mirza is doing rounds that has captivated the attention of many on social media. However, the twist around this 'love letter' is that it was not directed towards any specific person but to all athletes.

Sania Mirza's 'love letter'

A Love Letter to Athletes. They tell you about chasing your dream, following your passion, and turning your love for the game into more. They tell you about the lifestyle, the money, the perks. The opportunities, the travel, the thrill of escaping the 9-to-5. They tell you about the spotlight, the fame, the recognition,'' her post read mentioning the struggles faced by professional athletes.

Sania Mirza's post garnered several thousands of likes on Instagram including sports star Saina Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Personal life

After getting divorced from Shoaib Malik and ending her 14-year-long marriage, Sania has been living with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, shuttling between Dubai and Hyderabad. She also runs a tennis academy in Hyderabad and Dubai, the official pages of which are even mentioned in her Instagram bio. Talking about her tennis career, Sania has had six Grand Slam titles to her name including three in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles.