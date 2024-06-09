Twitter
Sports

Sports

Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness for 'wrongdoings'

The Indian sports icon shared her anticipation for the upcoming transformative journey, expressing her hopes of returning as a more enlightened individual.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 10:31 PM IST

Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness for 'wrongdoings'
File Photo
Renowned Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza is preparing to embark on a sacred pilgrimage to Hajj, approximately five months after announcing her separation from cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Having recently retired from professional tennis, Sania was last seen as a pundit for the esteemed French Open 2024. 

In a recent social media post on Sunday, the Indian sports icon shared her anticipation for the upcoming transformative journey, expressing her hopes of returning as a more enlightened individual.

"As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings," Sania posted on social media on Sunday.

Sania expressed her hope that Allah will accept her prayers and guide her along this blessed path.

"I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan," she added.

Sania was recently featured on a popular comedy show, where she engaged in a conversation with comedian Kapil Sharma. During the interview, she discussed her illustrious career, highlighting her successful partnership with Martina Hingis in 2015-16.

"I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this...when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being 'In the zone'... Honestly, I think that's the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months."

"We used to feel, we wouldn't lose when we stepped into the court. And this feeling is very rare for athletes to experience. I was so humbled and privileged that I was able to experience that," said Sania.

"After starting in August 2015 , we went on to lose our first match only after six months in 2016 -- March. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing," she added.

