Sandeep Nangal death: Lesser know facts, achievements of the late Kabaddi player

In a shocking turn of events on Monday, international Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was killed by unidentified assailants during a Kabaddi Cup at Malian village in Jalandhar. The incident was also caught on camera, with the disturbing images showing shots fired from a distance.

According to sources, four-five miscreants ambushed Sandeep Nangal and opened fire. Around 20 rounds of bullets were fired on his head and chest.

On Tuesday, SSP Satinder Singh of Jalandhar Rural Police revealed the manner of the mishap, adding that the suspects will be rounded up soon.

As for Sandeep, he is survived by his wife, and his two kids, but very little is known about them. In fact, very few details about the Kabaddi player's personal life is available on the internet. With that in mind, we decided to compile all of his lesser-known details, his achievements.

Here's all you need to know about Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, the late Kabaddi player:

Sandeep's real name was Sandeep Sandhu, he was a very renowned Kabaddi player, who had played in leagues in the United Kingdom, United States, New Zealand, Australia, besides the Indian national team.

The late athlete was renowned by the moniker of 'Gladiator' of Kabaddi, and was adored a lot by his followers, who supported Sandeep, thereby enabling him to take his game to the next level. He was always determined for greatness in the sport, his goal was to bring medals and awards for India.

As per reports, Sandeep Nangal began his Kabaddi journey with Vaccuar Kabaddi Club in 2006. Such was his prominence, that the club honoured him with a Verna later, and he also won an Alto 800 at Anandpur Sahib Kabaddi Cup.

Very little is known about Sandeep's family and personal background. He was married, but he never made his wife's identity public. The couple have two kids, a daughter and a son, named Jagsanjh Nangal Ambian and Jasman Nangal Ambian, respectively.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur reached the spot where Sandeep was killed and condemned the atrocious act.

"The law and order situation in Punjab was already disturbed but to defame the new government, such incidents are happening. The SSP has been ordered to arrest the killers soon."

We do hope that justice prevails.