Samit Dravid, son of former star India cricketer Rahul Dravid, gets selected for India Under-19 squad against…

Samit Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, has been selected into the India under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia.

The three-match one-day series is scheduled to be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26. Team India will be led by Mohammad Amaan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Then the series will shift to Chennai for two four-day matches starting on September 30 and concluding on October 7. Soham Patwardhan, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, will take the helm as the captain for the India squad during this segment of the tour.

In the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy in Bengaluru, Samit, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently showcasing his talents while representing Mysore Warriors.

However, his performances with the bat in the ongoing matches have been disappointing. He managed to score only 82 runs from seven innings with a top score of 33, and he has not bowled yet in the tournament.

Meanwhile, during the Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this year, Samit enjoyed a successful period, contributing significantly to Karnataka's first-ever championship victory in the tournament.

India U19 squad for one-day series: Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan , Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu , Harvansh Singh Pangalia , Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohd Enaan.

India U19 squad for four-day series: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra, Soham Patwardhan , Kartikeya KP, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu , Harvansh Singh Pangalia , Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohd Enaan.