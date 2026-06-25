'Same passion as a young boy': Carlo Ancelotti praises Brazil star Neymar after return to action

Neymar made his FIFA World Cup return in Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland, earning praise from coach Carlo Ancelotti, who said the 34-year-old still has 'the same passion as a young boy' despite recent injury setbacks.

In a 3-0 FIFA World Cup triumph over Scotland, Neymar Jr. made his much-anticipated comeback to action for Brazil, coming off the bench. The forward's return gave the Brazilian team a big lift and put an end to months of anguish due to injuries.

Ancelotti backs Neymar after injury concerns

Carlo Ancelotti praised Neymar's dedication and preparation as he made his comeback for Brazil against Scotland, despite criticism over his World Cup selection while recuperating from injury. Neymar produced an impressive cameo after coming on in the 76th minute. 'I think he deserved the opportunity to play, that's why I gave it to him,' said coach Carlo Ancelotti after the game. 'He's been preparing well, he's been very serious about it. Because of his quality, I think he can play and help the team. I think he did well, even though he played for just a few minutes.'

Emotional World Cup comeback

The audience gave Neymar a standing ovation as he entered the game. TV cameras caught the attacker crying during the poignant moment, which was his fourth FIFA World Cup appearance. After being out for a long time, his return was a significant accomplishment. Ancelotti also emphasised Neymar's unwavering passion for playing for Brazil.

'Neymar doesn't need any motivation to play, ‌no player needs motivation to wear the Brazil shirt,' said Ancelotti. 'He's 34-years-old and still has the same passion as a young boy.' Following the match, Neymar shared a message on Instagram that quickly gained attention: 'REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE.'

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Injury setbacks and teammate praise

Neymar responded to his detractors with a brilliant comeback against Scotland after overcoming an ACL injury and a subsequent calf issue that kept him out of Brazil's opening World Cup games. Teammate Bruno Guimaraes commended Neymar for his influence and leadership. 'He's a star, a genius, a role model for all of us,' Guimaraes said. 'He's a special guy, not only a great player, but also a great person. We try our best to make him feel comfortable when he steps onto the field. I think he's really happy to have come on.'