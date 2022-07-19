Sam Kerr becomes the first female football player to feature on Fifa game cover

Simon Kerr

The eventful summer for the living legend, Sam Kerr, keeps rolling. Over a month after Kerr was given an honorable key to Perth, the Australian striker became the first female athlete to appear on the global front cover of FIFA. She will join Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe on the cover of FIFA 23.

READ: 'Can never rule out a player of his caliber': Dinesh Karthik comes in support of RCB teammate Virat Kohli

Kerr won the Golden Boot in 2021-22 as the top scorer in the Women's Super League. She scored 20 WSL goals, helping Chelsea win the WSL title and FA Cup last season. Kerr won the PFA players' player of the year and Football Writers' Association (FWA) awards for the 2021-22 campaign.

FIFA 23 is going to be bigger than ever as developers EA Sports want to build on last year's success. As usual, the game will be available in multiple editions, with the most packed one being the Ultimate Edition.

Female players have only featured on regional covers, with American Alex Morgan and Canada's Christine Sinclair alongside Argentina star Lionel Messi on the North American editions of Fifa 16, which was the first to have women's teams.

This year's edition of the game will be the final Fifa branded game by EA Sports as its partnership with world football's governing body is to come to an end.

READ: Will James Anderson be retiring soon? Says, 'would love to bowl at Virat Kohli again'

FIFA sits fifth all-time in video game copies sold with 260 million and first for sports-themed games, blowing both Madden and NBA2K out of the water. Before coming to Chelsea, Kerr required that she wear the No. 20 due to that number being attached to her image.

Frank Lampard was the first Chelsea player to appear on the cover of the FIFA video game (FIFA 2010), along with Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott. Kerr is not just breaking through the barriers in the women’s game, her successes are beginning to be acknowledged just like some of the stars in the men’s game.