Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's son and sister in Dubai, video goes viral

Sania Mirza's son and sister meet Salman Khan in Dubai, create buzz.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's son and sister in Dubai, video goes viral
Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's son and sister in Dubai, video goes viral

Sania Mirza has long been a fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and during an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, she shared her love for him. On Tuesday, Sania's sister Anam and her son Izhaan were enjoying a day out in Dubai when they had a chance encounter with Salman, who was also in the city. The actor had flown to Dubai to celebrate Eid with his fans and was seen sporting a black t-shirt, jeans, and a cool cap in a collage video shared by Anam on Instagram. In the video, Salman can be seen holding Sania's son Izhaan while posing for the camera, and it's clear that the trio had a great time together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa)

Fans were quick to react to the video, leaving comments such as "Happy to see this picture" and "Wow Salman Bhai, you look great." Others showed their appreciation by dropping heart and fire emojis.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Salman's recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, performed well at the box office. The movie also featured Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in key roles.

Looking ahead, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The highly anticipated film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, is set to release on Diwali in 2023.

Read more: RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indefinite shutdown called in Shirdi from May 1 over CISF security deployment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.