Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's son and sister in Dubai, video goes viral

Sania Mirza has long been a fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and during an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, she shared her love for him. On Tuesday, Sania's sister Anam and her son Izhaan were enjoying a day out in Dubai when they had a chance encounter with Salman, who was also in the city. The actor had flown to Dubai to celebrate Eid with his fans and was seen sporting a black t-shirt, jeans, and a cool cap in a collage video shared by Anam on Instagram. In the video, Salman can be seen holding Sania's son Izhaan while posing for the camera, and it's clear that the trio had a great time together.

Fans were quick to react to the video, leaving comments such as "Happy to see this picture" and "Wow Salman Bhai, you look great." Others showed their appreciation by dropping heart and fire emojis.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Salman's recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, performed well at the box office. The movie also featured Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in key roles.

Looking ahead, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The highly anticipated film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, is set to release on Diwali in 2023.

