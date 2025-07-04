Sakshi Dhoni's special post for 'captain cool' MS Dhoni on 15th wedding anniversary goes viral

The couple, who got married on July 4, 2010, celebrated this significant day with a heartfelt and romantic message that swiftly resonated with fans nationwide.

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni marked his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi on Friday. Dhoni, regarded as one of the greatest captains in Indian cricket history, married Sakshi Singh Dhoni (formerly Rawat) in a private ceremony back in 2010. To celebrate their anniversary, Sakshi shared an unseen photo of the couple on social media, accompanied by a touching caption.

The caption accompanying the photo stated - “We made a promise! Onto 16th”.

In other news, Dhoni has applied for the trademark of his famous nickname, 'Captain Cool', through the Trade Marks Registry portal.

According to media reports, Dhoni intends to utilize this trademark for services related to training and coaching. His application has been approved and officially published. The trademark was listed in the official journal on June 16, 2025.

Renowned for his composed demeanor, which led India to victory in three significant ICC tournaments during his captaincy, Dhoni has embraced his persona and has been creative with marketing strategies recently. His advertisement featuring the song 'Bole jo Koyal' showcased him using the trending phrase 'Thala for a reason', exemplifying Dhoni's expanding influence off the field.

Recently, Dhoni was inducted into the esteemed ICC Hall of Fame.

Dhoni, who guided India to three major ICC championships — the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — was honored by the ICC for his poise under pressure, exceptional tactical acumen, and his groundbreaking impact in the shorter formats of the game.

Across all formats, Dhoni amassed 17,266 runs, achieved 829 dismissals as a wicketkeeper, and participated in 538 international matches — a clear indication of his consistency, fitness, and enduring career.

