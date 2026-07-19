Saka stars as England beat France in 10-goal FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze Playoff

England ended their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note, beating Mbappe-led France in a thrilling 10-goal bronze-medal playoff.

England clinched the bronze medal in the FIFA World Cup 2026, beating France 6-4 in one of the most electrifying games of the tournament, where a total of 10 goals were scored at the Miami Stadium. As we said, the match was truly one of a kind, then surely no less than a final game. England's Bukayo Saka stole the show with a hat-trick that powered his side to register an easy win over the 2018 World Champions. For France, captain Kylian Mbappe scored twice but ended up on the losing side as the constant end-to-end action in the game kept football fans on the edge of their seats.

In the first half, England dominated the match as they took a 4-0 lead over the Mbappe-led side, including two from Saka. Declan Rice struck in the 3rd minute of the game, followed by Ezri Konsa in the 18th minute, which gave England a clear edge over France in the third-place Playoff battle.

France made a brilliant comeback in the second half, scoring three goals within 30 minutes to reduce the 4-goal deficit to just one. When the score was 4-3 in favour of England and France were looking to equalise, it was Saka again who scored his third and increased the lead further.

In the seven-minute extra time after 90 minutes, France's Ousmane Dembele and England's Jude Bellingham also scored one goal each, but it was the Three Lions who came out on top and won the bronze medal in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, Mbappe also etched his name in the history books with a twice as he is now the leading goalscorer in the 104-match tournament, with 10 goals. Since only one match is left in the tournament and only Argentina captain Lionel Messi is in contention for the Golden Boot, it will be interesting to see whether the Argentine star will be able to score a hat-trick tonight and clinch the Golden Boot.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/