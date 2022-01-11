'Very wrong for him to give such derogatory statements': Saina Nehwal's father demands apology from actor Siddharth

The online fight between ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and actor Siddharth has now seen the badminton player's father getting involved with him demanding an apology. Saina's father Harvir Singh Nehwal on Tuesday said he is unhappy with the actor's alleged derogatory remarks against the badminton player.

"A person from the cinema industry (actor Siddharth) has made some bad remarks against Saina (Nehwal) on Twitter. I condemned his statement. He should come out in open and apologise. Our family is really disturbed. Saina is also unhappy," Harvir Singh Nehwal told ANI.

He had earlier slammed the actor for using 'very wrong words' and in a statement on Monday had said, "I have gone through all the details. Whatever he(Siddharth) said is not right. I got to know that he is a big actor in the South. He used very wrong words against Saina. It's very wrong for him to give such derogatory statements."

Sania is currently in Delhi and is preparing for the India Open 2022 when this incident took place. Her father went on to add, "I spoke to Saina over the phone and she said that she didn't like someone writing about her. Even other organisations like National Commission for Women came in support and said that was very bad and never heard these type of words coming from a gentleman."

The verbal spat between Sania Nehwal and Siddharth:

It all started after Nehwal had posted a tweet in which she had expressed her concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit on January 5.

Raising concerns over the PM's convoy being stopped for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda due to protesting farmers, the badminton player tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Retweeting the player's post, the actor wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you Rihanna."

"COCK & BULL"



That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!



Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. January 10, 2022

However, soon after the controversy broke out, the actor also responded saying he did not mean to disrespect anyone. He stated that his "subtle cock" tweet contained no kind of insinuation.

He stated, "Cock and bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."