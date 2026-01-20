Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?
SPORTS
India's ace shuttler announced her retirement from competitive badminton recently, bringing an end to a career that has inspired a generation of Indian athletes.
Saina Nehwal, India's star shuttler, has confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton, ending her nearly two-decade-long career. In a recent podcast, the 2012 London Olympic bronze medalist said, ''I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it. If you are not capable of playing anymore, that's it. It's fine.'' Not many know that Saina is not only an inspiration for aspiring Indian badminton players but is also quite rich and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Let us take a look at Saina Nehwal's income sources and her total net worth.
Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal played her last international match in 2023 at the Singapore Open. She didn't announce her retirement from sports at that time, but has confirmed it recently.
As per some media reports, Saina is estimated to be around Rs 42 to 45 crore, which is roughly USD 5 million. Her annual income is reportedly around Rs 5 crore, and she earns nearly Rs 40 lakh per month. For brand endorsement, Saina charges Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore per advertisement.
She lives in Hyderabad, where she owns a luxurious house, which she purchased in 2015 and is currently valued at around Rs 6 crore. Talking about her car collection, Saina reportedly owns a Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, a Mini Cooper, and BMW's 3 series and X6.
Over the years, Saina has endorsed several popular brands such as Kellogg's, Mac Life, Savlon, Vaseline, Yonex, Herbalife, BPCL, among others.
She has also invested in Naarica, a business focused on women's health and hygiene. She is also the company's brand ambassador. Apart from this, she has also made investments in several D2C and fintech firms.