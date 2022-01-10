Saina Nehwal BREAKS silence on actor Siddharth's controversial tweet

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has hit back at actor Siddharth's controversial tweet, which caused a massive uproar on social media recently. It all stemmed up from Siddharth's controversial remark on Saina, after which he faced the wrath of Twitterati who accused him of being sexist.

Now, Saina Nehwal has also retaliated to actor Siddharth's remark. Speaking to India Today, Saina clarified that she didn't take the actor's words kindly.

"I’m not sure what he meant... I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue, then I’m not sure what is secure in the country," Saina was quoted as saying.

The whole controversy kickstarted when Saina earlier tweeted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach that occurred in Ferozepur on January 5. In her tweet, Saina wrote, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

PM Modi's convoy was stranded upon a bridge for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protestors on January 5. The Prime Minister had to subsequently return without attending the scheduled events in the poll-bound Punjab state.

Actor Siddharth then sparked a debate on Twitter as he took a sly dig at Nehwal.

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India.



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

After receiving a massive backlash from various quarters, the actor had to issue a clarification regarding his tweet. "COCK & BULL". That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," Siddharth tweeted.

"COCK & BULL"



That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading!



Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, Parupalli Kashyap, Saina's husband also lashed out at actor Siddharth. Taking to Twitter, P Kashyap wrote, "This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man. I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way."

In the meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sent a notice to the actor for his comments.