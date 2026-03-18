Saina Nehwal at WION Pulse Summit 2026: Backs India’s 2036 Olympic bid, says, 'aim to lead medals tally in Badminton'; watch

Indian Badminton star Saina Nehwal was presented with the WION Icon in the sports category award at the 2026 WION Pulse Summit held in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 18.

Indian Badminton star Saina Nehwal was presented with the WION Icon in the sports category award at the 2026 WION Pulse Summit held in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 18. Saina Nehwal is an Indian athlete who carved a path for female athletes in a sport that, and served as a woman role models in India. While receiving the award, she talked about her success and reflected upon the future of Indian badminton in the Olympics 2036.

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Saina Nehwal, the icon

Saina Nehwal is former World No. 1 and a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist. Saina Nehwal is a recipient of India's highest sporting honors, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the Padma Bhushan. She has won multiple Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (2010 and 2018).

She made history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian ever, following Prakash Padukone, to reach the World No. 1 ranking. Her career is distinguished by the fact that she is the only Indian to secure at least one medal in every major BWF individual event.

Saina Nehwal thanks her mom, her support system

Addressing the audience at the summit, Saina Nehwal emphasized that her grit and determination were fueled by her mother’s unwavering belief. In an era before the professionalization of sports science in India, Saina relied on a small, dedicated support system.

“All thanks to my mom,” Saina stated, acknowledging her mother as the foundation of her success. “I used to love sports. We used to listen to what my mom used to say, as we wouldn’t say no to her,” she added with a smile. Saina revealed that her mother’s confidence often exceeded her own during her youth. “My mother used to tell me, ‘You’re going to be an Olympian and a world champion,’ and I didn’t believe her.”

Saina also detailed the lack of specialized staff that contemporary athletes often take for granted. “I didn’t have a trainer or physio at that time, but all thanks to my mom and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand), I could come this far,” she explained. “I didn’t have women role models to look up to, but used to idolise Prakash sir.”

What did Saina Nehwal said about Future of Indian Badminton?

The "Saina era" sparked a massive shift in the Indian sporting landscape. Since her breakthrough at the London 2012 Games, badminton has surged in popularity. Saina noted that the sport has now become the second-most followed discipline in India, trailing only cricket.

Looking toward the future, Saina expressed high ambitions for the nation on the global stage. “I hope we target hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 in India, and that, should it happen, India should aim to lead the medals tally in this discipline.”