Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap Separation: Combined net wort of India’s richest badminton couple

Badminton star and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal announced separation from her husband of seven years, Parupalli Kashyap. Saina took to Instagram to release a brief statement announcing her divorce from Kashyap, who is also a shuttler. Together, they were considered one of Indian badminton’s most iconic power couples, with achievements that reshaped the sport’s landscape in the country. They got married at a private ceremony on 14 December 2018.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing - for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Saina wrote on Instagram.

Saina Nehwal's Career

Hailing from Haryana, Saina caught everyone's attention after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008, early in her career. In the same year, she went on to make her first Olympic appearance but had to wait for another four years to bag a medal in the Summer Games.

In 2008, she became the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic quarter-finals. She defeated, then-world number five Wang Chen of Hong Kong but lost to Indonesia's Maria Kristin Yulianti.In 2009, Saina became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series event.

Her remarkable efforts were recognised as she was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010. The shuttler has had a phenomenal career for India, transforming the sport in the country. Saina represented India in several premier badminton competitions, winning various trophies and medals.

She is also the only female Indian player to hold the world No.1 ranking in the sport. Saina has played a significant role in inspiring thousands of athletes and youth in the country to strive for success.

Kashyap Parupalli

Kashyap is a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist. This was the first instance in 32 years of an Indian badminton player winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal. He trained under both former All-England champions Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand.

He is also the first Indian male badminton player to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympics, a feat he achieved during the Summer Games in 2012. Kashyap stormed to his career-best world ranking of six in 2013, but struggled to maintain it due to constant injuries.

Combined Net Worth of Saina Nehwal And Parupalli Kashyap

As of 2025, the combined net worth of Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap is estimated to be $6.5 million (approximately Rs 54 crore).

Saina Nehwal has a net worth of $5 million (Rs 42–45 crore), built through tournament winnings, peak earnings like Rs 16.54 crore in 2018, and endorsements with brands such as Yonex, BPCL and Herbalife. On the other hand, Parupalli Kashyap has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million (Rs 12.8 crore), earned through his playing career and current coaching role at the Gopichand Badminton Academy.

With ANI inputs