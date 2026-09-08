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Saffron out, blue back: India hockey makes big jersey change ahead of Asian Games

India hockey’s saffron experiment is over, with Hockey India restoring blue as the primary jersey for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Saffron out, blue back: India hockey makes big jersey change ahead of Asian Games
India hockey brings back its iconic blue jersey. (Pic Credits: Instagram/hockeyindia)
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The Indian hockey teams will return to their traditional blue jerseys for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 matches after the saffron-coloured ones, which were used during the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, sparked outrage. Both the men's and women's teams wore saffron as their primary kits during the 2026 Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. It was expected that Hockey India would continue with the saffron-coloured kits in the upcoming Asian Games, but the federation has reversed its decision.

 

Why did Hockey India bring back the blue jersey?

 

Hockey India decided to switch from blue to saffron earlier due to visibility concerns when matches are played on artificial blue turf. After discussion with coaches and players, saffron was selected as the primary colour of the kits. It was also selected due to its national significance, as it is one of the colours of India's national flag.

 

However, the decision to change the jersey's colour from blue to saffron quickly became controversial, with several former players such as Viren Rasquinha, Dhanraj Pillay, Ajit Pal Singh and Pargat Singh criticising the change.

 

It also became a political topic after former Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik called the change politically motivated. The issue further erupted after Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stated that the decision to switch to the saffron kit was made without his knowledge.

 

''Indian Olympic Association (IOA) asked us our preferred choice of kit and HI has given the first preferrence as blue with the secondary colour being saffron,'' Sportstar reported quoting Hockey India treasurer Shekar Manoharan.

 

Meanwhile, India's men's team finished eighth in the recently concluded World Cup, whereas the women's team recorded their best-ever finish at the tournament by securing fifth place.

 

When is Asian Games 2026?

 

Asian Games 2026 will be hosted by Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event will bring together athletes from across Asia. In India, Asian Games 2026 can be watched across Sony Sports Network channels, along with live streaming on the SonyLIV app with an active subscription.

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