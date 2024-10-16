The 31-year-old athlete from Manipur made her debut for India against Bangladesh in March 2011, and since then, the star defender has made significant strides in her career.

Ashalata Devi, the esteemed Indian football star, is on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone as she is poised to become the first Indian woman to reach 100 international caps. This historic achievement is set to take place during the SAFF Championship opening match against Pakistan on Thursday, solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest footballers in the country's history.

Devi, a stalwart of the Indian women's national team for over a decade, has consistently delivered exceptional performances for India, showcasing her leadership, skill, and unwavering dedication on the field.

The 31-year-old athlete from Manipur made her debut for India against Bangladesh in March 2011, and since then, the star defender has made significant strides in her career.

"When she pulled on an Indian shirt for the first time ... in the pre-Olympics in Dhaka against Bangladesh in March 2011, few would have imagined that Ashalata Devi would take Indian women’s football by storm in quite the way she has," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said while hailing Devi's feat.

At the young age of 13, she embarked on her football journey, and by 15, she was proudly representing India in the U-17 team. Throughout the years, she has emerged as one of India's most dependable players, showcasing her unwavering dedication. Her remarkable transformation from a young girl in Manipur to a leader on the national team is a true testament to her commitment to the sport.

Most recently, she made headlines by signing with East Bengal, alongside Anju Tamang, as the marquee signing for the upcoming IWL. As captain, Ashalata has steered India to victory in four SAFF Women's Championship titles and two South Asian Games gold medals. In 2019, she was honored with the AIFF Women's Player of the Year award, underscoring her significant impact on Indian football.

Despite the milestone of reaching 100 matches, her focus remains steadfastly on the team's success.

“I’m excited to play my 100th game against Pakistan, but winning the championship is our real goal,” Ashalata shared.

Ashalata Devi speaks ahead of her 100th game!

Here’s what she has to say about this incredible milestone.#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/J8MB7Kbxaq — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 16, 2024

The Indian team is focused on making a strong comeback following their disappointment in the previous SAFF tournament. Ashalata, driven to reclaim the title, exudes confidence that this year will bring a different outcome.

“We’ve won the SAFF Championship four times, and I want to win it again this year. It’s a special tournament for me, and we’re ready to prove ourselves,” she added.

India is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh and Pakistan, whereas Nepal is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. The team has recently arrived in Nepal following a three-week training camp in Goa.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Day 1 of first Test between India and New Zealand called off due to rain in Bengaluru