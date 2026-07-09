'Sack Him...': Ben Stokes breaks silence with cryptic post as ICC questions ECB over Trent Bridge dressing room footage

Ben Stokes has reignited debate with a cryptic 'Sack him...' social media post as the ICC reportedly investigates the ECB over releasing dressing-room footage of his retirement announcement.

Former England captain Ben Stokes has reignited talk about his retirement with a cryptic two-word post, just as the ICC is reported to be investigating the ECB over footage of his dressing-room announcement.

'Sack him...' post goes viral

Stokes shared a report about the ICC’s allegations against the ECB on social media and added only two words: 'Sack him…' The post quickly went viral and fueled fresh debate over whether his retirement from international cricket was entirely his own call, or linked to wider tensions within English cricket. Stokes announced his decision during the Trent Bridge Test against New Zealand. He told teammates in the dressing room on the fourth morning that he would retire. The ECB later released that video, with audio, on social media and to broadcasters before tea, while the match was still ongoing.

Watch Video: Click here

ICC reportedly probes ECB over dressing-room footage

According to a BBC report, the ICC has contacted the ECB alleging a breach of its Players’ and Match Officials Areas, or PMOA, minimum standards. Those rules prohibit fixed or temporary recording equipment in dressing rooms for broadcast purposes. They also state that footage taken in players’ areas should not include audio and should not be released before a match ends. In a letter to the ECB, the ICC reportedly claimed that broadcasting Stokes’ emotional address before the Trent Bridge Test finished contravened standards put in place to support the sport’s anti-corruption framework. Neither the ECB nor the ICC has publicly commented.

Also read: Rohit Sharma touches down in London ahead of England ODIs, starts training at Slough and Swyncombe clubs

Retirement and what’s next for England

When Stokes announced his retirement, he said the timing was planned jointly by his management team and the ECB. Hours later, he dismissed New Zealand’s Zak Foulkes with his next ball before ending his international career the following day. The ICC’s reported probe comes at a sensitive time. The ECB is also searching for a new Test captain ahead of the upcoming series against Pakistan following Stokes’ retirement. Fans remain split on Stokes’ post. Some read 'Sack him...' as a joke. Others see it as a hint of frustration behind the scenes.